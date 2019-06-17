Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versum Materials, Inc. is an electronic materials supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary business segment consists of Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. It provides specialty process gas, cleaners and etchants, slurries, organosilanes and organometallics deposition films and equipment. Versum Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Versum Materials alerts:

VSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Versum Materials stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Versum Materials has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Versum Materials had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSM. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $89,312,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $70,340,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2,706.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,163,813 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $57,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,949,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Versum Materials (VSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.