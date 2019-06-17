Victrex’s (VCT) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,255 ($29.47) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,520 ($32.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price target (down from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,367.27 ($30.93).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Monday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,092 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £62,760 ($82,007.06). Also, insider Jane Toogood purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Insiders have acquired 4,221 shares of company stock worth $8,185,542 over the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

