VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,327. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 93.68%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

