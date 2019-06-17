Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 718.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $97,404.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $113,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 107,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

