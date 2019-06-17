WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,991,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,324.89.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,095.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,372. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $754.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

