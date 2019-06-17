WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 50,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

