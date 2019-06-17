Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roots (ROOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roots (TSE: ROOT) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

6/14/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

6/13/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

6/5/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.83. Roots Corp has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.