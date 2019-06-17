Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 5,820 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,284.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

