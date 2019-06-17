Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $9.37 Million in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Stock

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 842,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $21,810,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $17,385,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,318,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 756,318 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRT stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.64.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

