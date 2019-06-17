Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT Set at $45.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $37.95 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $16.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $16.12. Yandex had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $37.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 660,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,746 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,421,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

