YY (YY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of YY (NASDAQ: YY) recently:

6/7/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/29/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

5/29/2019 – YY had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

5/15/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/13/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

5/8/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

YY opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that YY Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YY by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of YY by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of YY by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

