Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. Amyris posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 29,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,215. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18.

In other news, Director L John Doerr bought 2,832,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $14,502,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Kung bought 913,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,348,398.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,131.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,478,338 shares of company stock worth $38,172,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

