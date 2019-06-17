Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $980,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.80 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,860%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 million to $11.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.01 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $16.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 686.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Sol Gel Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

SLGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

