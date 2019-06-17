Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Unit posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

UNT stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Unit has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.78.

In other Unit news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $439,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director King P. Kirchner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $170,670 and sold 37,181 shares worth $549,348. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Unit by 2,494.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 476,973 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

