Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Apache by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 569.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 228,284 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 56,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.78. Apache has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

