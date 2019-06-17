Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $507.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.07 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $481.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $217,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,302,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,092,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $59,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,301,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,958,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,237 shares of company stock worth $2,786,365. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. 1,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,650. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.