Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 52 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $268,390. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 209,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

