ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,130 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,990 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,225 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $2,487,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $111.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

