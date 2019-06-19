Short Interest in China Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 23.3%

China Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ GLG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,169. China Bat Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. China Bat Group had a net margin of 713.39% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%.

China Bat Group Company Profile

China Bat Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in the People's Republic of China. It provides direct loans, including secured loans comprising guarantee-backed loans, collateral-backed loans, and pledge-backed loans. China Commercial Credit, Inc also offers financial guarantee services to third party lenders; and financial leasing services.

