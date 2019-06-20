1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FGM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD shares last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,642,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,900,000 after acquiring an additional 224,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

