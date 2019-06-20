3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,200 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 716,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PAYS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 16,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,727. The stock has a market cap of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of 136.22 and a beta of 0.54. 3Pea International has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. 3Pea International had a return on equity of 66.72% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3Pea International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of 3Pea International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut 3Pea International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on 3Pea International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

3Pea International Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

