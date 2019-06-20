$7.82 Million in Sales Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $7.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $8.10 million. CryoPort reported sales of $4.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $33.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $35.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.88 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $58.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of CryoPort stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 1,933,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,995. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CryoPort by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,756 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.