Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $797.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 797 ($10.41) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.41), with a volume of 341332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 784 ($10.24) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,339.74). Also, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £79,564.36 ($103,964.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,474 shares of company stock worth $10,541,432.

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.