Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.65

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.65 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 8098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 16.33 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

