Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATUS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

ATUS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,039. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Altice USA had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $13,611,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Altice USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

