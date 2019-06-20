Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $9.81. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,952,936 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.01.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan John Cleiren sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$399,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,120 shares in the company, valued at C$619,574.40.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

