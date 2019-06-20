Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 48,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 131.7% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 1,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.06.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

