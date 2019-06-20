Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,506,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 1,945,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNED traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.87.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

