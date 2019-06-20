Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.55

Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and traded as low as $40.09. Barrons 400 ETF shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 6,300 shares.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

