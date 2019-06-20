Bitnation Hits Market Cap of $218,319.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Bitnation has a market cap of $218,319.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00375564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.58 or 0.02282059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00141959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Bitnation

Bitnation’s genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,838,561,671 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation.

Buying and Selling Bitnation

Bitnation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

