BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0036

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex and Tidex. BLOCKv has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $77,908.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00375564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.58 or 0.02282059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00141959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

