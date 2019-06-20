Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,244,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 9,019,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704,777 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,753,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after buying an additional 890,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,288,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

