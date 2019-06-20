CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 2,706,400 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 171,713 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 949,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 872,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,174 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

CAMP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 259,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. CalAmp had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

