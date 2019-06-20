Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.23

Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and traded as low as $27.35. Cambria Core Equity ETF shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 74,248 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Cambria Core Equity ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

