Carebit Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a total market cap of $37,753.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carebit has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 133,948,908 coins and its circulating supply is 129,556,228 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

