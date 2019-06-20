CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,944,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 9,649,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CBS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of CBS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,596 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of CBS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBS. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NYSE:CBS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 2,459,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,883. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. CBS has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBS will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.