CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 10.8% in May

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 167,582 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,286,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 417,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 100,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,169. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.62 million, a P/E ratio of 221.27 and a beta of 1.67.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

