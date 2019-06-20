Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $354.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.52, for a total value of $454,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,046 shares of company stock worth $2,655,480. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Chemed by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 253,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,316,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

