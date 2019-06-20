Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,713,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 2,492,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen bought 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.51 per share, with a total value of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $249,309 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,230,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,307,000 after buying an additional 234,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,993. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.02.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.