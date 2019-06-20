Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crane stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. 497,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,078. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $831.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.13 per share, with a total value of $78,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 0.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.02.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.