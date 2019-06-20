Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.42. Deep Value ETF shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 1,850 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.3107 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Deep Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deep Value ETF stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Deep Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

