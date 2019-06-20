DeltaChain Price Down 10.6% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $17,598.00 and approximately $18,918.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00567384 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,394,780,005 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

