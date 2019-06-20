Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,373,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 9,098,900 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

DBX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 176,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $40.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $98,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $359,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

