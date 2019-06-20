Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,189,900 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Duluth by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duluth by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Duluth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Duluth by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 611,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,979. The company has a market cap of $409.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.