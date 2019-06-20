Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAST. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 275,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 230,623 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 206,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 125,750 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 103,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

EAST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,373. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 127.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

