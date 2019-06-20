Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,024,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 14,646,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 138,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 2.20. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.76 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $308,062.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

