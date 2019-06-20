Erris Resources (LON:ERIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.31

Shares of Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 666202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.34 and a current ratio of 16.47.

Erris Resources Company Profile (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

