FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.74. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

