FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.62

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and traded as low as $75.76. FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund shares last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.26% of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.