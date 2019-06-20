Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.19. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

